Adiella Smith
Huemor 🚀

Ag America Video Page

Adiella Smith for Huemor 🚀
Ag America Video Page website ux ui wordpress webdesign web
The video page displays their farmer docuseries in a few different ways. A bar of featured videos is visible right up top, lower on the page we break out another video with a dynamic scroll-to-expand effect. Lastly, the full library is available with the ability to easily filter or search videos within the feed.

Posted on May 19, 2021
