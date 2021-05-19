Ag America Team Page

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
The team page is an important part of the site because it provides the visitor the opportunity to see the faces behind the organization. With a large (and growing) team it was important for us to allow AgAmerica to easily organize their team by service area and discipline. Tabbed controls allow you to easily sort through the individuals, and bio pop-ups allow you to learn more about each individual without cluttering the layout.