Axay Devikar

Delivery App

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar
  • Save
Delivery App application uiux uidesign graphic designer ui designer design ui design app design delivery logo delivery app delivery status delivery truck delivery service delivery
Download color palette

Thanks for watching! Hope you guys like it!
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

Don’t forget to show love if you like it! 😍🔥

Axay Devikar

contact me if you have a project ->
axaydevikar@gmail.com
https://axaydevikar.com/

Axay Devikar
Axay Devikar

More by Axay Devikar

View profile
    • Like