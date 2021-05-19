Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Christiane Holden

UI & UX Design

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden
  • Save
UI & UX Design naming brand mockup wireframe landing page laptop desktop maynooth app furniture ux web ui logo branding graphic design design
Download color palette

This is a portfolio project. I used the following process:
1. Brief of web and app design
2. Understanding the brand
3. Research
4. Sketching
5. Design

More detailed information and further wireframes on this project can be found on my webpage https://lumimango.com/pf-ux/

Christiane Holden
Christiane Holden

More by Christiane Holden

View profile
    • Like