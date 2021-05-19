Joyanto Joy

Poster Design- EDCUB

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy
  • Save
Poster Design- EDCUB brand branding logo design branding online poster education poster education brand kids poster children poster children brand web banner landing page design landingpage banner poster design art designer design logo design logodesign logo
Download color palette

BRAND NAME- EDCUB
-------------------------
An educational online organization for kids. The organization is in SRILANKA. The poster is based on the main logo.

Joyanto Joy
Joyanto Joy

More by Joyanto Joy

View profile
    • Like