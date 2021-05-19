Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Minhaz Lipu

Custom Desktop wallpaper with LOGO

Minhaz Lipu
Minhaz Lipu
  • Save
Custom Desktop wallpaper with LOGO minimal ui logo minimalist graphicsdesign custom desktop wallpaper desktop background desktop wallpaper illustration design
Download color palette

The logo was created through adobe illustrator and the wallpaper is created by CANVA.
This is a custom-made desktop wallpaper.

Minhaz Lipu
Minhaz Lipu
Like