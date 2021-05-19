0 to 9 - 36 days of type challenge

Here are my takes on 36 days of type challenge, for the numbers part from 0 to 9 - Day 27 to Day 36

Share your thoughts about this one in the comments? 💬

Thanks!

✔ Get in touch for new projects

✔ Available for the right client.

***

Contact me, just send me a note on:

its.hvdesign@gmail.com |

HvBrands Portfolio

Be a part of my journey at:

Instagram | Behance | Twitter