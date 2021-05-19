Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
HvBrands

0 to 9 - 36 days of type challenge

HvBrands
HvBrands
  • Save
0 to 9 - 36 days of type challenge brand identity logo design 36daysoftype08 numbers logo logotype 36daysoftype iconic logo logo challenge logo mark minimalist logo designer logo
Download color palette

Here are my takes on 36 days of type challenge, for the numbers part from 0 to 9 - Day 27 to Day 36

Share your thoughts about this one in the comments? 💬
Thanks!

✔ Get in touch for new projects
✔ Available for the right client.

***

Contact me, just send me a note on:
its.hvdesign@gmail.com |
HvBrands Portfolio

Be a part of my journey at:
Instagram | Behance | Twitter

HvBrands
HvBrands

More by HvBrands

View profile
    • Like