Jordon Cheung

JUMP

Jordon Cheung
Jordon Cheung
  • Save
JUMP map graphicdesign mural electric bicycle uber jump
Download color palette

For @Uber

Still my favourite Uber product, RIP JUMP

You can find more work on my Instagram

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Jordon Cheung
Jordon Cheung
AD @ Cash App

More by Jordon Cheung

View profile
    • Like