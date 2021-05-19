Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Business flyer design

Business flyer design minimalist advertising flyer education restaurant real estate travel modern professional business creative
Hello guys! 🖐
This is the Corporate Business Flyer Design

FEATURES:
- 8.27” x 11.69” (210mm x 297mm) + 3mm bleeds (A4 SIZE)
- Fully Editable
- Free Fonts Used
- Unique Design
- 300 DPI CMYK
-Print Ready File

WANT TO ORDER SOMETHING?
Email: arman02islam@gmail.com
Whatsapp:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/armanislam/

Thank you!

