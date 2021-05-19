Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Letters of the Alphabet

Letters of the Alphabet vintage hand lettering letters type art nature illustration floral design letter mark texture brushes lettering typedesign 36daysoftype typography hand drawn illustration
Some of my favourite letters from my nature-inspired 36 days of type series! I really had no plan for this series when I first started it or any intention to join the challenge (hence the missing letters lol). However, I was quickly inspired by all the other beautiful submissions I was seeing online, and creating these letters became a really nice way to unwind at the end of the day.

You can check out my full collection on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wallflowerstudioco/

