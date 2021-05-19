Letters of the Alphabet

Some of my favourite letters from my nature-inspired 36 days of type series! I really had no plan for this series when I first started it or any intention to join the challenge (hence the missing letters lol). However, I was quickly inspired by all the other beautiful submissions I was seeing online, and creating these letters became a really nice way to unwind at the end of the day.

You can check out my full collection on Instagram:

https://www.instagram.com/wallflowerstudioco/