Letters of the Alphabet

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Some of my favourite letters from my nature-inspired 36 days of type series! I really had no plan for this series when I first started it or any intention to join the challenge (hence the missing letters lol). However, I was quickly inspired by all the other beautiful submissions I was seeing online, and creating these letters became a really nice way to unwind at the end of the day.
You can check out my full collection on Instagram:
https://www.instagram.com/wallflowerstudioco/