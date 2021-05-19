HRX nutri - Logo branding

Ahmed El-Shazly

A brand specialized in hair care products to fulfill ladies’ needs and wishes. HRX is an American product that aims at repairing dry brittle hair and maintaining your hair shiny, fresh and gorgeous. HRX products are created by experts and specialists according to the quality control system. HRX cosmetics contain natural ingredients which are completely void of harmful chemicals to help your hair grow safely and in a healthy way. Haircare products released by HRX -which contain (shampoo - conditioner - serum - protein) - help to nourish your hair, treat hair damage, and moisturizing dry hair. Give yourself the chance to try and release your real beauty.

Check full project: https://www.behance.net/gallery/119010255/HRX-Nutri-Branding

Posted on May 19, 2021
