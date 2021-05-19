Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Charles ochei

Euphoria Labs

Charles ochei
Charles ochei
  • Save
Euphoria Labs 3d branding poster ecommerce augmented reality brand
Download color palette

As the Co-founder of Euphoria Labs, I lead our marketing and design efforts.

Euphoria Labs makes 3D product visualization, virtual try-on's and virtual effects of objects for creators, brands that drastically improve customer's experiences and improves sales.

We now have a brand identity. Whoop!

Follow on Twiter: https://twitter.com/Euphorialabsxyz

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Charles ochei
Charles ochei

More by Charles ochei

View profile
    • Like