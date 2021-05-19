Agus Rukanda

Walltzy Dashboard - DarkMode

Agus Rukanda
Agus Rukanda
  • Save
Walltzy Dashboard - DarkMode money ui money transfer dark ui dark mode darkmode uiux finance bank uidesign dashboard design dashboard ui dashboard
Download color palette

Hi everyone!
This is my new exploration design about Walltzy Dashboard (DarkMode) UI Design, how is your thought?

— — — — — — — — — —
Want to collaborate? Email Me: agusrukanda64@gmail.com

Agus Rukanda
Agus Rukanda

More by Agus Rukanda

View profile
    • Like