Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sodipo Solomon

Minimal A + Microphone Logo Design Mark (Wedding Host) Modern

Sodipo Solomon
Sodipo Solomon
  • Save
Minimal A + Microphone Logo Design Mark (Wedding Host) Modern logo design vector branding logo branding graphic design logo mark minimal illustrator icon logo
Download color palette

logo design for recent project(unused)

Hey Guys!
Interested in working with me?
Kingsolgraphix@gmail.com
Whatsapp: wa.me/2348143734655

Sodipo Solomon
Sodipo Solomon

More by Sodipo Solomon

View profile
    • Like