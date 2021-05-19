Bogdan Zdjelar

User Profile (Sound Cloud inspired)

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar
  • Save
User Profile (Sound Cloud inspired) orange mobile ui mobile app sound cloud user profile daily ui 006 app dailyuichallenge dailyui design ui ux figma
Download color palette

Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

User Profile (Sound Cloud inspired) for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.
And don't forget to press "L" if you like it.

Bogdan Zdjelar
Bogdan Zdjelar

More by Bogdan Zdjelar

View profile
    • Like