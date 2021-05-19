Canva Real Estate Templates

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
https://www.etsy.com/listing/1007608446/40-editable-instagram-posts-for-realtors
🏠40+ Instagram Post Canva Template Bundle for Realtors - Create engaging Instagram marketing graphics for your real estate business in minutes using the free online design platform, Canva🏠
And you'll save SO much time & money by doing it yourself - simply add your branding elements & information to the templates and export your brand new Instagram graphics!
WHAT’S INCLUDED:
✩ 40+ ready-to-use Instagram Post templates
✩ Just Listed & Just Sold templates to increase bookings & client leads
✩ Trendy Instagram layouts for an engagement boost
✩ Multiple text & quote layouts to educate home buyers & sellers
✩ Format: Canva (FREE online design tool)
✩ Simple to customize - save time & money by doing it yourself!
PLEASE NOTE:
✩ Stock photos are NOT included with the purchase. But they are available in Canva if you want to use them.
HOW TO ORDER:
✩ Add this listing to your cart by selecting “Add to Cart”
✩ Submit payment information & click “Order”
✩ After your order is complete, you will see a link for the download files (which can be found at https://www.etsy.com/your/purchases)
✩ Download the PDF instruction guide
✩ This contains the direct download LINK to your Canva templates, along with tons of tips & tricks for making edits in the free online Canva platform. You will be able to easily switch out the fonts, colour, images & other graphic elements to match your branding. Quickly and easily use this drag and drop builder to create stunning templates at a low cost!
If you have any questions, concerns or hesitations, please feel free to reach out! I’d love to hear from you.
Terms of Use & Refund Policy: These files may not be shared, resold, redistributed, or reproduced for any purpose. Due to the digital nature of this product, I cannot offer refunds or exchanges on your purchase.