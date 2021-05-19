Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
David Baum

Coastal Cola Soda Label Packaging

David Baum
David Baum
  • Save
Coastal Cola Soda Label Packaging graphic design packaging design packaging illustrator minimal vector logo design illustration
Download color palette

2020 • Adobe Illustrator
Label size: 16.6” x 8.5”

The fictional soda brand Coastal Cola is inspired by the California coast and surfer lifestyle. The label artwork is a minimal landscape, recreated in Illustrator based on my own image from 2019, taken in Big Sur, California. All three variations of the label feature the same setting, each with different colour schemes to reflect both their distinct flavours, as well as the coastline’s beauty at different times of the day.

David Baum
David Baum
Like