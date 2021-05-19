Coastal Cola Soda Label Packaging

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
2020 • Adobe Illustrator
Label size: 16.6” x 8.5”
The fictional soda brand Coastal Cola is inspired by the California coast and surfer lifestyle. The label artwork is a minimal landscape, recreated in Illustrator based on my own image from 2019, taken in Big Sur, California. All three variations of the label feature the same setting, each with different colour schemes to reflect both their distinct flavours, as well as the coastline’s beauty at different times of the day.