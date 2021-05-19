Marie Sara Auproux

Direct messaging - Daily UI Challenge 013

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux
  • Save
Direct messaging - Daily UI Challenge 013 branding message app message uxuidesign uidesign uiux graphicdesign figma design figma illustration webdesign design typogaphy dailyuichallenge13 dailyui013 dailyui direct messaging
Download color palette

Hello everyone 👋🏼,
Here is my Day 13 UI Challenge : Direct messaging !

Hit "L" if you like my work!

And if you're interested in my work :
▶ check my website www.marie-sara.com

Thanks 😊
Marie-Sara

Marie Sara Auproux
Marie Sara Auproux

More by Marie Sara Auproux

View profile
    • Like