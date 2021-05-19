Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Diana Perevytska

Daily UI #003 Landing Page

Diana Perevytska
Diana Perevytska
  • Save
Daily UI #003 Landing Page dailyui cosmetics product cosmetic page landing ux ui landingpage
Download color palette

Hi, dribbbles! Here is my third shot for Daily UI. Hope you like it!

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Diana Perevytska
Diana Perevytska

More by Diana Perevytska

View profile
    • Like