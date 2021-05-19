Teun Gritter

Bureau Dapper - Redesign website

Teun Gritter
Teun Gritter
  • Save
Bureau Dapper - Redesign website typography minimal design branding redesign webdesign website ux ui web graphic design
Download color palette

Hello fellow Dribbblers! 🙌🏼

Bureau Dapper asked me to make a redesign of their current website. What do you think?

Feel free to give me some feedback
Press "L" if you like it.
----------
Made with JVDmedia

Teun Gritter
Teun Gritter

More by Teun Gritter

View profile
    • Like