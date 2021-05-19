Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dibyansu Mohanty

DailyUI Day-2 | Credit Card From

Dibyansu Mohanty
Dibyansu Mohanty
DailyUI Day-2 | Credit Card From app design branding dailyui ux ui dailyuichallenge typography
Came with this idea for my DailyUI Day 2 Challenge.
A clean minimal Checkout and Add A Card screen!

Posted on May 19, 2021
Dibyansu Mohanty
Dibyansu Mohanty

