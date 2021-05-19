Bogdan Zdjelar

Icon for ATM (cash machine) Finder app

Icon for ATM (cash machine) Finder app
Hello Dribbble People!

Take a look at my new design. This time:

ATM finder - app icon for Daily UI challenge

Feel free to give me some feedback.
