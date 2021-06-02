Digital Bullpen

TeleDoc App - Live Video Call

Digital Bullpen
Digital Bullpen
Hire Us
  • Save
TeleDoc App - Live Video Call app designer android design ios design product design ui ux mobile app designer mobile app mobile app design
Download color palette

We had the pleasure of working with a company to design a teledoc app to help enhance access to personal medicine.

Digital Bullpen
Digital Bullpen
Product and Identity Design for Startups & B2B Companies
Hire Us

More by Digital Bullpen

View profile
    • Like