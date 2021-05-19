Tarek Marzouki

Keanu Reeves - Renaissance Portrait

Keanu Reeves - Renaissance Portrait photoshop replace face design renaissance color grading color matching photo manipulation face swap
From the series Celebrities Into Renaissance Paintings.

I tried to achieve the same look and feel as the classic portraits of George Dawe with a face you can recognize.

Inspired by the old renaissance paintings of the English portraitist George Dawe in the early 1800's who painted 329 portraits of Russian generals active during Napoleon’s French invasion of Russia (1812).

