Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Akshay Verma

Education app

Akshay Verma
Akshay Verma
  • Save
Education app trending teaching skillshare ui design visual product design layout 3d class courses design system edtech education app learning app platform mobile app e-learning minimal online school reading students study user experience (ux) userinterface ui ux character
Download color palette

Hi👋

Here is my recent exploration design for Education App. Hope you like it and enjoy guys! :)

Hope you will like this concept share some love by pressing 'L' and give your feedback on this

wanna make something interesting?
DM or ! Email abroyatdesigns@gmail.com

Follow Us :
Instagram | Behance | Linkedin | Facebook

Akshay Verma
Akshay Verma

More by Akshay Verma

View profile
    • Like