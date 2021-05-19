Priyansh Yadav

Social Media Ad Creative

graphic design posters social media design creative design advertisment
This is a Social Media Ad creative for a client showcasing the Product.

Concept-
The concept was to create an advertisement to give a feel of tropical environment to the product.

Posted on May 19, 2021
