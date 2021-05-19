Suhad M

UI animation

Suhad M
Suhad M
  • Save
UI animation animation minimal app ux design ui
Download color palette

Followed Saptarshi Prakash's youtube tutorial to try out some Motion Design using After effects!

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Suhad M
Suhad M

More by Suhad M

View profile
    • Like