Bloomon Flower

Bloomon Flower logo design abstractlogo logomark symbol logotype logos logomaker logodesigner logodesign logo
Bloomon is a swedish flower delivery since 2009 they provide flowers for local area and also send flowers nationally and internationally. because of their name they wanted to show blooming flower in their logo so I designed a simple abstract flower logo with 2 lines and a big circle that shows blooming a flower(rising).

