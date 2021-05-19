🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hey, community👋
I want to share my new job - the home page for an Israeli security camera company Brighter Vision. The company develops next-generation prediction-based Image Signal Processing (ISP) to exponentially improve the quality and detection of images and videos.
I hope you found this work good and don't forget to press ❤️ if you like it.
Thanks Max Shirko for the inspiration!