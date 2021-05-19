Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Brit Dallas

Summer Solstice

summer solstice fitness gym
The constant struggle of a client promotion: How do you convey something without being so literal? For Summer Solstice I used the mandala to create a sun effect, color was a huge play as well. The grungy texture adds almost a summer camp paint feeling, putting you right in that summer feeling.

