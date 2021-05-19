🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
The constant struggle of a client promotion: How do you convey something without being so literal? For Summer Solstice I used the mandala to create a sun effect, color was a huge play as well. The grungy texture adds almost a summer camp paint feeling, putting you right in that summer feeling.