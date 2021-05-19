Uizard

Google Material You in Uizard

Uizard
Uizard
  • Save
Google Material You in Uizard mobile mobile app ux material you uizard design system app pastel minimal uiux ui designs design app material ui google design you material
Google Material You in Uizard mobile mobile app ux material you uizard design system app pastel minimal uiux ui designs design app material ui google design you material
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble Cover.png
  2. Dribbble 2.png

Material You was just announced yesterday at Google I/O and we couldn’t help making a re-usable template in Uizard available to everyone. ☺️
Go and check it out: https://uizard.io/templates/mobile-app-templates/google-material-you

Uizard
Uizard
Welcome to our design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Uizard

View profile
    • Like