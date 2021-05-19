Mitten Brewing

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I just came across Val Waters here on the Dribbbleverse and saw a rad project done for Park Burgers in Denver. Each shop is illustrated in the same style and looks amazing! You should check it out!
It reminded me of a personal project I started and never completed back in 2015 or 16! I wanted to make an illustration for all the breweries in Grand Rapids. I completed three of them and either forgot about it, lost interest, or didn't have the time to see more through. I never shared them with anyone which is the most likely reason I never finished the series. I pulled them back out of the digital dusty basement of my files to share with you. Hope you like them.