Dave Battjes

Mitten Brewing

Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes
  • Save
Mitten Brewing beer city illustration architecture vector brewery
Download color palette

I just came across Val Waters here on the Dribbbleverse and saw a rad project done for Park Burgers in Denver. Each shop is illustrated in the same style and looks amazing! You should check it out!

It reminded me of a personal project I started and never completed back in 2015 or 16! I wanted to make an illustration for all the breweries in Grand Rapids. I completed three of them and either forgot about it, lost interest, or didn't have the time to see more through. I never shared them with anyone which is the most likely reason I never finished the series. I pulled them back out of the digital dusty basement of my files to share with you. Hope you like them.

View all tags
Posted on May 19, 2021
Dave Battjes
Dave Battjes

More by Dave Battjes

View profile
    • Like