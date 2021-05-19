B-Safe Interactive App Design | Logo Mockup

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
B-Safe is an interactive app design project that tackles the issue of women's safety, particularly when walking alone. This app has many capabilities depending on the severity of the situation and can help in more ways than one.