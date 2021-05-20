Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Berkness Swiss - Industrial Web Design

Berkness Swiss - Industrial Web Design small business ui design ux design ux industrial website industrial ui branding design web web design
Hey everyone!

This is a design for my relatives business, its a mechanical shop that's focused on using a specific type of machinery to create high quality and affordable parts. Very niche, but when I was approached for re-designing their website, I was more than happy to dive into the industry and see what I could come up with.

Make sure to follow me for more, and if you have any, feedback is always appreciated.

Thank you!

