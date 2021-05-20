Berkness Swiss - Industrial Web Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone!
This is a design for my relatives business, its a mechanical shop that's focused on using a specific type of machinery to create high quality and affordable parts. Very niche, but when I was approached for re-designing their website, I was more than happy to dive into the industry and see what I could come up with.
Make sure to follow me for more, and if you have any, feedback is always appreciated.
Thank you!