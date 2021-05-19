Rolans Kims

Liquid shape exploration - 2

Liquid shape exploration - 2 mark mark design simple logo simple mark minimal logos minimal simple minimal logo logo design logo brand identity design visual identity
  1. lsa_3_dr.jpg
  2. lsa_4_dr.jpg

Continuing to explore this style.

This time around, the mark uses only 90 degree angles, which can either make the design more boring or more organized and clean. I saw it as a nice limitation to play around with.

Brand Identity Design
