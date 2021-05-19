Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daniel Rotter

pinkblock

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
pinkblock minimal block tetris isometric art isometric illustration vectorart vector nftart nftartist nfts nft
Another vector-piece, which is available on opensea:

https://opensea.io/assets/0x495f947276749ce646f68ac8c248420045cb7b5e/14112446206932401086068974144671715730501202762232186884060832574738647744513

Used Tools:
Affinity Designer
Feedback is always welcome
Let's start a project together!
👉 www.daniel-rotter.de⁣⁣
Links:
Instagram | Twitter | Linkedin | Behance | Pinterest

Daniel Rotter
Daniel Rotter
Logo Designer from Stuttgart, Germany
