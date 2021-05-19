Daniel Bodea / Kreatank

UMMM

UMMM
Logo made for UMMM a creative game developing studio. 🤔

Their goal is to create games that boost the gamer's creativity that's why the logo is inspired by Picasso's 'nose on the side' painting style.

