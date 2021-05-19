🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Logo made for UMMM a creative game developing studio. 🤔
Their goal is to create games that boost the gamer's creativity that's why the logo is inspired by Picasso's 'nose on the side' painting style.
For a project reach out to me at
daniel@kreatank.com
To see more of my work go to
Kreatank.com l Behance l Instagram l Facebook l Twitter