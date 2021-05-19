Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
André Luiz Gollo

Creativity Toolkit Intro

André Luiz Gollo
André Luiz Gollo
Creativity Toolkit Intro minimal design after effects animation after effects motion graphics eye animation flatdesign flat blink texture youtube channel creativity eye animation text animation loop animation intro transition
Long time no see, Dribbble! 🏀

After 5 shameful years away from this great place, I make my return! 😅 In these years I shifted my focus from icon design to motion graphics, and now I come here to tell you about my YouTube channel. 🎬

I created Creativity Toolkit as a way to share a little bit of the knowledge I gathered over the years as a creative, but also as a place where we can exchange ideas, experiences and thoughts. 💡

I'd appreciate some feedback on the content I'm creating over there. Care to check it out? :)

Also, what do you think of this eye animation? 👁️

André Luiz Gollo
André Luiz Gollo

