Creativity Toolkit Intro

Long time no see, Dribbble! 🏀

After 5 shameful years away from this great place, I make my return! 😅 In these years I shifted my focus from icon design to motion graphics, and now I come here to tell you about my YouTube channel. 🎬

I created Creativity Toolkit as a way to share a little bit of the knowledge I gathered over the years as a creative, but also as a place where we can exchange ideas, experiences and thoughts. 💡

I'd appreciate some feedback on the content I'm creating over there. Care to check it out? :)

Also, what do you think of this eye animation? 👁️