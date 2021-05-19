Creativity Toolkit Intro

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Long time no see, Dribbble! 🏀
After 5 shameful years away from this great place, I make my return! 😅 In these years I shifted my focus from icon design to motion graphics, and now I come here to tell you about my YouTube channel. 🎬
I created Creativity Toolkit as a way to share a little bit of the knowledge I gathered over the years as a creative, but also as a place where we can exchange ideas, experiences and thoughts. 💡
I'd appreciate some feedback on the content I'm creating over there. Care to check it out? :)
Also, what do you think of this eye animation? 👁️