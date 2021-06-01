Bus Ticket booking Application

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello Friends,
This is my exploration of the bus tickets online app.
I try to make this according to my experience. This application is made to make your life easier when traveling or for daily use (such as going to the office, school, etc.) using a bus.