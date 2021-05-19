Alex Gilev

Search autocomplete component - SaaS Web App

Search autocomplete component - SaaS Web App product design entrerprise design enterprise search bar ui design design system web design search style guide web app ux web application design ux design ux admin analytics interface saas dashboard software web app
Today almost every service is delivered via technology.
When that technology is HARD to use, people BAIL.

I help companies Strategize (UX) and Design (UI) software that is Efficient, Engaging & Easy-to-Use using Science-Backed Behavioral Design Process.

“Quality is not an Act, it's a Habit.” — ARISTOTLE

Best-In-Class Web Applications (SaaS). UX Certified by NN/g.
