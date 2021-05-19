Iker Fernandez
Time Tracking - Payfit

Time Tracking - Payfit
Time Tracking

Lately, I have been working on the new experience of Time Tracking. The project has involved a lot of discovery, research, and talking to our users. It has been really nice to learn about the topic of Time tracking, and I can't wait to release the new product that will smooth the experience and empower our users to track their working time in a much easier way.

More details soon.

Posted on May 19, 2021
