Time Tracking - Payfit

Time Tracking
Lately, I have been working on the new experience of Time Tracking. The project has involved a lot of discovery, research, and talking to our users. It has been really nice to learn about the topic of Time tracking, and I can't wait to release the new product that will smooth the experience and empower our users to track their working time in a much easier way.
More details soon.