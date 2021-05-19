Limesh Verma

B'day gift - Digital portrait

B'day gift - Digital portrait procreate digital illustration detailed digitalart typography vector portrait illustration design
This Digital portrait was delivered as a Birthday gift to her. created on Procreate & detailed on Illustrator.
dimensions: 1920 x 2560
Quality: Detailed

