Katerina

Beauty365 e-commerce website

Katerina
Katerina
e-comerce women hair haircare beauty adaptive photoshop web ui ux figma design
I am glad to share with you the e-commerce website Beauty365 😊
Beauty 365 is a store of professional hair care products.

The main task was to develop a website design that would attract new users and increase sales.
The minimalism used in UI and the well-thought-out logic of the e-commerce website make it easy for the user to interact with the website 🌿

Stay tuned to see more😉

Posted on May 19, 2021
Katerina
Katerina

    • Like