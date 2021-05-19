Charles ochei

Crochet by Carleystar

Crochet by Carleystar
A sample logo design i made for a friend who makes crochet wears for ladies.

To hire me -
Email - charles@notwithstanding.xyz
Twitter - @thecharlesochei

Posted on May 19, 2021
