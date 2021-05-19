STDev

Easy Isometric UI/UX Design

Easy Isometric is a CAD platform for building piping systems in isometric dimensions. The main challenge for our design team was to make the drawing system simple and intuitive while being precise and descriptive.
Learn more about the project and how our design team solved the challenge by following the link: https://st-dev.com/portfolio/16/easy-isometric?utm_source=Dribbble&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=EasyIsometric

Posted on May 19, 2021
