An illustration for a photography project

An illustration for a photography project illustrator sketch visualidentity visualdesign minimalist logo illustration art corporateidentity branddesign brand identity branding design branding logomark brandmark minimalistic illustration logocreation logotypedesign logotype logodesign logo
Such an illustration is intended to brand a photoshoot type for an individual. Moreover, it might also be used as a photographer’s logotype: thin lines and minimalist design are not getting most of the attention, but act as an orientation point for the client when choosing the service.

For enquiries: contact@katezest.com

