Logo for the studio of private cheats INTERIUM

RUS
INTERIUM - студия разработки приватных читов. Студия специализируется на разработке лучших читов для CS:GO и Conter Strike 1.6.
ЦА: Сообщество игроков CS:GO, Фанаты игры Conter Strike 1.6.
Проект включает в себя логотип и презентацию
ENG
INTERIUM is a private cheat development studio. The studio specializes in developing the best cheats for CS:GO and Counter Strike 1.6.
CA: Community of CS:GO players, Fans of the game Counter Strike 1.6.
The project includes a logo and presentation