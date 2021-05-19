Logo for the studio of private cheats INTERIUM

RUS

INTERIUM - студия разработки приватных читов. Студия специализируется на разработке лучших читов для CS:GO и Conter Strike 1.6.

ЦА: Сообщество игроков CS:GO, Фанаты игры Conter Strike 1.6.

Проект включает в себя логотип и презентацию

ENG

INTERIUM is a private cheat development studio. The studio specializes in developing the best cheats for CS:GO and Counter Strike 1.6.

CA: Community of CS:GO players, Fans of the game Counter Strike 1.6.

The project includes a logo and presentation