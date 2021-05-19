Semyon Pryce

Logo for the studio of private cheats INTERIUM

Logo for the studio of private cheats INTERIUM concept community logo illustrator branding brand identity brand design illustration graphic design design
RUS
INTERIUM - студия разработки приватных читов. Студия специализируется на разработке лучших читов для CS:GO и Conter Strike 1.6. 
ЦА: Сообщество игроков CS:GO, Фанаты игры Conter Strike 1.6. 
Проект включает в себя логотип и презентацию

ENG
INTERIUM is a private cheat development studio. The studio specializes in developing the best cheats for CS:GO and Counter Strike 1.6. 
CA: Community of CS:GO players, Fans of the game Counter Strike 1.6. 
The project includes a logo and presentation

