Good for Sale
Graphic Spirit

Film Light Leaks Overlays

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
  • Save
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Film Light Leaks Overlays new natural wedding vintage template sun photographer images film action bokeh actions light leaks textures photography effects collection photo photoshop overlays
Download color palette
  1. film-light-leaks-0-.jpg
  2. film-light-leaks-2-.jpg
  3. film-light-leaks-3-.jpg
  4. film-light-leaks-4-.jpg
  5. film-light-leaks-5-.jpg
  6. film-light-leaks-6-.jpg
  7. film-light-leaks-8-.jpg

Film Light Leaks Overlays

Price
$12
Buy now
Available on Creative Market
Good for sale
Film Light Leaks Overlays

📣 Buy bundle with the incredible discount and free updates! 🔔 https://dribbble.com/shots/15682934-PHOTO-OVERLAYS-BUNDLE-FREE-Updates

A magnificent collection of 92 Film Light Leaks to ensure that your photos have acquired a new charm, artistry and emotionality.

Suitable for both amateurs and professionals. Excellent results on color and black and white photos. For your convenience, the added actions for selecting and overlaying overlays in the Screen mode. This will work both in Photoshop and in Photoshop Elements. The Film Light Leaks overlays can be used in any graphics editor, which supports layer overlay in the Screen mode.

If you want to enhance the overlay brightness, for example on a light photo, change the blend mode to Linear Dodge (add)

INCLUDED:
• 92 Film Light Leaks JPG 3500x2200
• Overlay Actions.atn
• User Guide.pdf

Graphic Spirit
Graphic Spirit
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Graphic Spirit

View profile
    • Like