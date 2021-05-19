logo ceo | Logo Designer

S + S letter mark logo design app icon

logo ceo | Logo Designer
logo ceo | Logo Designer
  • Save
S + S letter mark logo design app icon product design typography mobile vector icon app icon real estate logo logo design brand identity professional logo modern logo mark illustraion business logo branding s letter s logo symbol s
Download color palette

S + S letter mark logo design app icon.

This Logo For SALE !!

Features & Specifications :
1. Full Editable & Scalable Logo with 100% Vector format
2. Available in .Ai Formats (CS & CC) and .eps illustrator 10
3. JPEG, PNG, PDF, PSD with HIGH RESOLUTION
4. RGB (digital) & CMYK (Printable) Colors Formats
5. Icon/Favicon READY!
6. Black & White Logo Version READY!

More info please Contact me :
E-mail: motalibahmedsanbigd@gmail.com
Whatsapp: +8801772305787
Skype: https://join.skype.com/invite/FCzkZ3QD9jfa

Order Here
Order Here

Follow me on:

behance
skype
twitter
linkedin
facebook
instagram

WE ARE AVAILABLE FOR CUSTOM PROJECT
JUST HIT ME UP!

Thank you! 🙂

Attribute:-
Professional | Minimal | Modern | Minimalist | Unique | Premium | Clean | abstract | Corporate | Business | Line Art | Flat | Text | Creative | Branding | Versatile | Luxury | Clean

logo ceo | Logo Designer
logo ceo | Logo Designer

More by logo ceo | Logo Designer

View profile
    • Like