Englishchoice — service for English courses

Englishchoice — service for English courses redesign uiux ui book children teacher light blue red learn service photoshop figma home screen homepage website education desktop design english
This is a website redesign for service for choosing English courses. Let me know what you think about the design and don't forget to press the "L" button ✌️
Have a project to discuss? Do not hesitate to say hello at:
yuriy.babyn13@gmail.com

Come hangout with us on https://www.instagram.com/yuriibabyn/
Follow me on https://www.instagram.com/yuriibabyn/

